Twenty members of Richland County were honored for their dedication to the community in a reception held at 1035 Brewery in Sidney Tuesday evening as the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture organized their first 20 under 40 event.
Kali Godfrey, executive director of the chamber, said they were invested in their community.
“People from hospitality and entrepreneurship to volunteerism are represented here,” she said.
2035 Brewery was packed with wellwishers who received the honorees with handshakes and small talk as they indulged in finger foods and beverages.
Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber dropped in to congratulate his daughter LaShell Sheehan for her award.
“I am lucky to have her and very proud of her accomplishments,” Bieber said.
Sheehan, an employee of Richland Opportunities, Inc. and EMT for Fairview and Sidney, said she did not feel special.
“I try to be a part of the community. I like to be involved,” Sheehan said. “I am honored to be a voice where others do not. I encourage others to find their own voices.”
Sheehan said her greatest influence has been her father.
Another honoree was Megan Garza, owner of the Rush. Her work in making fitness and advocating for others made her stand out.
“We encourage people to walk or run 30 minutes a day,” Garza said. “I made a lot of friends doing it from young to old.”
Garza will be participating in the Chicago Marathon in October.
“Community service is important for communities to thrive,” Ryan Kopp of InterState Engineering said.
Kopp, another 20 under 40 honoree, has served in many boards around the area and currently serves as second vice president of the chamber of commerce.
“Volunteers are necessary so people can keep coming back to their communities,” he said. “A person must have an understanding employer that prioritizes community service.”
Kayla Anderson, 37, Addiction Counselor Prairie Hills Recovery Center, said her work is very rewarding and is different every day.
“I get excited that my clients are changing their lives. I have a lot of community connections from probation to treatment court. I know where to get the resources needed for my clients in getting job placements, food, housing, and supplies,” Anderson said.