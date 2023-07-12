LaShell Sheehan and Brian Bieber

LaShell Sheehan and her father Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber.

 Greg Hitchcock

Twenty members of Richland County were honored for their dedication to the community in a reception held at 1035 Brewery in Sidney Tuesday evening as the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture organized their first 20 under 40 event.

Kali Godfrey, executive director of the chamber, said they were invested in their community.



