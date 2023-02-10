After many, many years of being tenants of D & D Rentals, in the Smith, Lange, & Halley building, REDC has moved to the Big Sky Siding & Windows building. The new address is 609 South Central Avenue, and we are settled in our new spaces. We deeply thank Dick and Cory for allowing REDC to reside in their building for all that time.

February 2023 will forever be remembered as the time that the employees of Sidney Sugars were informed that the sugar beet processing facility would be closing. After nearly 100 years of relying on this industry to provide jobs, taxes, by-products and the best sugar, it will be no more.



Tags

Load comments