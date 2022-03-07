LAMBERT — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to update the public and invite questions or comment on the plans to rehabilitate and widen about 11 miles of Highway 200, west of Lambert. The project begins approximately half a mile west of the intersection with County Road 126 and extends east for about 11 miles ending near the intersection with County Road 328, northwest of Lambert.
This project includes rehabilitating the existing pavement, widening the roadway to include two-foot shoulders, slope flattening, drainage structures, new plant mix surfacing, installing rumble strips and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement marking, delineation and signage. The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the roadway to provide a safer, smoother riding surface, improve roadside safety and reduce maintenance costs.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required. The project is progressing in design and MDT is anticipating the begin of the right-of-way phase as early as mid-2022. MDT staff will contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office at PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Please note that comments are for project UPN 8715000.
The public is encouraged to contact Glendive District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Frank at (406) 345-8214 or Project Design Engineer Steve Heidner at (406) 345-8247.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.