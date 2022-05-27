The Sidney Sidney Council approved a resolution to confirm Rick Norby as mayor for the next four years after he was the only mayoral qualifier for the November election. The move allows the city to save approximately half the cost of the election since mayoral ballots will not need to be created.
There is no rift between Sidney and Richland County Commissioners, Mayor Rick Norby told the Sidney Herald Friday morning.
His comments followed a candidate forum put on by Richland County Farm Bureau Thursday night, where candidates for Richland County Commission Shane Gorder and Brian Holst shared their vision for the office if elected.
Incumbent Shane Gorder said he will continue to support the Richland Economic Development program, which offers a Revolving Loan Fund at a low interest rate to new or expanding businesses. Downtown businesses, however, are in the hands of the mayor and the city.
While Holst said he would like to see the county work with the city a bit more on new businesses coming in, Gorder said, “I think our partnership with the mayor of Sidney and our partnership with the mayor of Fairview is a pretty good partnership.”
Holst disagreed.
“I think we could work together a little bit better from commissioners to the city. I’ve talked to the mayors and I just feel like we’re not talking to each other for some reason. There’s a little animosity between them,” he said. “That’s what I feel.”
Norby said Friday morning that he disagrees with Holst characterization of the relationship between Sidney and Richland County, and stressed that there is no rift between the two.
“That is so far from the truth,” he said. “I mean, of course we have our differences sometimes, but we don’t fight, we don’t argue, there’s no problem there,” said Norby. “Of course we are two different entities, but no, we have a great relationship with the county.”