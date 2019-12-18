In Montana, 80% of counties are considered childcare deserts, a number that Rep. Joel Krautter thought was startling when he presented the information to Government Affairs Committee during the regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18.
"I was up in Helena for the State Workforce Innovation board meeting that I serve on," Krautter said. "Our topic of discussion was on the impact the lack of childcare is having on our workforce in Montana."
Krautter said he was aware of the childcare issue both in the state and at the local level, but reviewing the data revealed how serious the issue is.
"There are 45,000 children under 5 with working parents," Krautter said. That number refers to the entire state.
The capacity of licensed childcare facilities is approximately 20,000 in the state, leaving 41% of the demand unmet.
"Montana ranks 40th in terms of childcare in the country," Krautter said.
The issue, Krautter explained, is not simply a rural one. There is a great disparity between Montana and North Dakota in terms of childcare needs met. Montana is at 41%, while North Dakota sits at 108% of the need met. South Dakota meets 89% of childcare needs and Wyoming meets 74%.
"That's a huge difference just across the border," Krautter said. "In the next few months, I'm going to study the differences... These are rural states too, but yet there is a significant difference in childcare capacity."
Locally, Richland County meets 19% of childcare needs.
The shortage of options is having an impact on Montana's workforce, which is mostly made up of adults ages 25-34, according to Montana Department of Labor. Low wages for childcare workers is one of the issues, with data showing an average annual income of just $20,460.
Other data included 11% of Montana's workforce citing family responsibilities for not working, with 2,700 individuals not seeking work because of childcare costs.
Krautter said in Havre, they are exploring cooperative options for childcare and planned to look into that model as well and update the committee in upcoming meetings.
In other news
- The committee discussed MDU's Lewis and Clark coal plant closure, but no updates were known at this time.
- The next Government Affairs meeting will be held at city hall on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 a.m.