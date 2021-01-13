The National TIM Responder Training Program was developed by responders for
responders, and was designed to promote consistent training of all responders to
achieve the three objectives of the TIM National Unified Goal (NUG):
• Responder Safety
• Safe, Quick Clearance
• Prompt, Reliable, Interoperable Communications
The target audience for this course is all TIM disciplines, including: Communications, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, Law Enforcement, Towing and Recovery, and Transportation/Public Works.
TIM Responder Training Course Lesson Summary
1. Introduction: TIM training program purpose, the dangers encountered byemergency responders working in or near traffic, and the definition of TIM
2. TIM Fundamentals and Terminology: safe, quick clearance definition, supporting
legislation, and common response terminology
3. Notification and Scene Size-Up: roles and responsibilities of public safety
communications centers and transportation management centers, and scene
size-up reporting
4. Safe Vehicle Positioning: safe-positioning of vehicles and blocking
5. Scene Safety: emergency vehicle markings, emergency-vehicle lighting, use of
high-visibility safety apparel, and safe practices for avoiding the Zero Buffer
6. Command Responsibilities: Incident Command System as it relates to TIM
7. Traffic Management: components of a Traffic Incident Management Area and
the proper use of temporary traffic control devices
8. Special Circumstances: incidents involving vehicle fires, hazardous materials,
vehicle fluid spills, and crash investigations
9. Clearance and Termination: quick clearance strategies, towing and recovery
communications, and incident termination