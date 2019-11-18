Marathon Petroleum, Inc. will begin work to remove several retired pipelines from the Yellowstone River in Richland County.
The work is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 20, and last approximately four days. Local, state and federal officials have been made aware of the project.
The project includes the removal of a 6-inch and 8-inch pipeline that share a common casing running under the Yellowstone River. Both lines have been retired and all products have been removed. This project is not in response to any spill or environmental impact, but instead is intended to safeguard against any future environmental risks.