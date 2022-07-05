Nothing can come of nothing: speak again, says King Lear, played by Montana's own John Hosking on Friday, July 1 in Sidney's Central Park Pavilion, when his daughter, Cordelia (Mikey Gray) fails to profess her love in a way that satisfies his ego.
His other two daughters, Goneril (Nadja Simmonds) and Regan (Jessica Kadish), have already proclaimed their love in such grand platitudes that both pleased and deceived the king. Cordelia, who loves him most, can only say "nothing" when prodded by her father.
Believing she loves him least, Lear banishes his third daughter. Goneril and Regan, who fooled the king, are rewarded for their performance as King Lear divides his land between them. When his advisor Kent (Cameron Varner) attempts to defend Cordelia, he too is banished. King Lear's narcissism has lost him two relationships in the first scene, but as a tragedy goes, he will no doubt lose more.
The Earl of Gloucester (Erik Pearson) has two sons: Edgar (Riley O'Toole) and Edmund (Rashaud Williams). Edmund is illegitimate, and plots to gain lands belonging to his brother. He convinces Gloucester that Edgar plans to betray his father, and he pushes Edgar to flee to avoid his father's rage.
Edgar disguises himself as a beggar called Poor Tom, and O'Toole earns some much-deserved laughs from the audience as he fully commits to the bit. Yelling and rolling around on the stage, foregoing his slacks and button down for rags and fur, hair caked with grime and skin muddied; when King Lear finds Poor Tom, he believes him to be a genius and treats him as a counsellor.
Another bright spot is the Fool (Sonia Goldberg), Lear's companion throughout most of the tragedy, who delivers every line with expert precision. Clearly, it is Lear, and not she who plays the fool, as she offers Lear such wisdom as this: "He that has and a little tiny wit, with heigh-ho, the wind and the rain, must make content with his fortunes fit, though the rain it raineth every day." The further King Lear slips into madness, the more the Fool starts to make sense.
Betrayal continues as Gloucester returns to the palace to find that Edmund has informed Cornwall (Brennan Urbi) of his plans to help Lear. Cornwall and Regan, thinking him a traitor, pluck out his eyes and throw him into the wilderness. Father and son are reunited when Poor Tom leads the now-blind Gloucester to Dover to find Lear.
Goneril and Regan both have affairs with Edmund. Edgar kills a steward in defence of his father, but Gloucester later dies offstage of shock and joy when his son reveals his true identity.
A battle leaves Cordelia and King Lear captured by Edmund's army, and they are ordered to be killed. Goneril's husband Albany (Gavin Rhys) challenges Edmund. Regan dies by poison and Goneril dies by suicide. Edgar appears to fight Edmund, and he fatally wounds his brother before revealing his identity once more. The order to cancel the execution arrives too late, and Lear walks in, haunting sobs echoing throughout the park as he carries his daughter's lifeless body. Shortly thereafter, Lear dies of a broken heart. This is where Hosking truly shines, portraying the heartbreak of a man who's lost everything.
Albany abdicates his throne, Kent decides to go on a journey, and Edgar, left to rule the realm, reflects on the events.
The epic tragedy was tensely dramatic, bitingly funny and deeply heartbreaking, a can't-miss, free summer event that will visit cities in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington.