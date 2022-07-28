It was a ribbon cutting that brought the MonDak together. Officials from Montana and North Dakota gathered to celebrate the Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam’s fish passage project ribbon cutting ceremony, and the governors of both states issued proclamations recognizing the achievement.
LYIP Project Manager James Brower told the Sidney Herald what really excited him about the whole day was not the ribbon cutting itself, but the knowledge that pallid sturgeon are actually using the bypass.
At least 20 have already used it, exceeding expectations.
“Normally with all those radio receives and the boats with radio receivers going up and down following the fish, there’s only like seven to nine fish I believe is the most that they’ve seen come up to intake,” Brower told the Sidney Herald. “So they were hoping we would get like eight out of nine fish to use the bypass. But instead of eight or nine, we had more than 20 use it.”
Brower said one of the fish has also been verified as pregnant, too.
“She went more than 64 miles up the Powder River, and I don’t know how many miles in the Yellowstone it is just to get to the Powder River,” he said. “”But they monitored her at 64 miles, and they monitored her at like 104 miles, and they don’t know where she laid her eggs, because that gets real tiny and they can’t use their little boats with radio receivers.They’d have to use airplanes with radio receivers to catch her.”
The distance suggests it is likely her eggs will not only hatch, but that the hatchlings will get big enough to survive the headwaters at Lake Sakakawea. There’s a low oxygen zone there that scientists believe has been killing all the pallid sturgeon hatchlings, preventing them from natural procreation.
The species right now has been reliant on fishery-raised hatchlings. Biologists have said only about 30 wild pallid sturgeon remain. Some of those hatchery-raised fish were released as part of the ceremony on Tuesday.
Those fish were a little more than a foot in length, Brower said, and several of the ceremonially released fish were seen swimming happily away, into the river.
The $44 million fish bypass project was the culmination of a more than 20-year effort to save the prehistoric pallid sturgeon from going extinct in the Yellowstone River. Pallid sturgeons were listed as endangered in 1990, which began a joint process between federal agencies to decide what to do. The 2.1-mile bypass channel was the result of that process.
Environmental groups however, questioned whether the project would work, and sued in court to prevent its construction. That landed the project in legal limbo for years.
The success of LYIP could provide a roadmap for dams in other areas of the country, Brower added, that are also under attack by environmentalists.
"This can save all the different kinds of endangered fish right all over the country," Brower said. "Without losing the infrastructure that humans or their communities (depend on)."
Brower said he was also very impressed by the officials with Bureau of Rdclamation and other federal agencies who attended the ceremonies, which included both Montana and North Dakota lawmakers, as well as Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.
Touton said the history behind the LYIP has deep roots for the Bureau.
“It’s one of the first five reclamation projects that was authorized by Congress in 1904,” she said. “We were founded in 1902. And what’s great about this is today it serves 58,000 acres of irrigated farmland across 400 family farms. And we’re really proud of that with Reclamation. This is the type of project that shows we can be good stewards of the land and support a healthy economy and our agricultural communities.”
The bypass project took not just cooperation between federal agencies, but the support of communities and public officials, Touton added.
“And all of you have been directly involved in achieving the milestone we celebrate today. Thank you for your hard work and the conservation of the pallid sturgeon, while also embracing our unwavering commitment to serving our project water users and this community, dating from the Reclamation Act of 1902. The idea of working together is who we are and is how we achieve this mission, and how we’re going to solve the challenges ahead of us today for generations to come.”