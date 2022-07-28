Purchase Access

It was a ribbon cutting that brought the MonDak together. Officials from Montana and North Dakota gathered to celebrate the Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam’s fish passage project ribbon cutting ceremony, and the governors of both states issued proclamations recognizing the achievement.

LYIP Project Manager James Brower told the Sidney Herald what really excited him about the whole day was not the ribbon cutting itself, but the knowledge that pallid sturgeon are actually using the bypass.



