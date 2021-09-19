Richey, Lambert announce Homecoming kings, queens Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Nevin Kelly (left) and Jaylyn Klempel (right) were crowned the Richey High School Homecoming king and queen at the Richey-Lambert football game on Friday, September 17. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Makyya Beyer (left) and Brett Mullin (right) were crowned the Lambert High School Homecoming king and queen at the Richey-Lambert football game on Friday. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Lack of critical thinking discredits Montana Nurses Association Richard "Dick" Simmons, 82 Richland has second highest active COVID cases in Eastern Montana Robert “Bob” Almer Delp, 80 Billings Clinic preparing for Crisis Standards of Care Sidney candidates answer questions at SYP forum (Part 2) Sidney candidates answer questions at Sidney Young Professionals forum Volk, SHS golf hitting stride ahead of postseason Montana businesses are in an untenable situation Sidney Schools superintendent gives update on the current COVID situation More Stories Montana's Red Wave Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Cutting out the judicial appointment middleman by Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection