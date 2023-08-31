As small rural schools struggle with small numbers of athletes to play in state championships, many districts have formed cooperatives to keep their teams alive.
For the last 13 years, Lambert and Richey have combined their sports teams into the Richey-Lambert Fusion to remain competitive.
“It saved our sports program,” Kara Triplett, R&L Fusion Activities Director, said. “We are always short of athletes and we would not have fielded teams without the coop.”
The schools still have a lingering identity with the Richey Royals and the Lambert Lions, which can be seen in their respective gyms, but Triplett said the cooperative has been in existence for a long time.
“None of the athletes have known anything else besides being a fusion team,” she said.
Karlene Young is the cross country coach who coaches a mix of middle and high school athletes from both Richey and Lambert.
“We have a pretty good routine,” she said.
“We are really good friends and we play well together,” Lambert senior and Volleyball Fusion athlete Lauren Prevost said.
Out in the Lambert practice field, the Richey-Lambert Fusion football team is practicing for an away game against Terry.
“We will run with the ball,” quarterback Quaid Marshall from Lambert High School said, “and yell to get the team going.”
Marshall, a sophomore, has been playing football since the fifth grade.
“It’s a special team,” Linebacker Gus Klempel from Richey High School said.
“I am very comfortable with the team. We got sauce, we got confidence, we got speed!”
“The majority of the parents allow the coop because we need each other,” Triplett said.
Athletes are shuttled by bus between the schools 25 miles distant each day for practice on a rotating basis. Home games are shared equally by both Richey and Lambert High School.
And the cooperative splits the costs of coaching, gear, uniforms, and equipment.
“The hardest thing is to find coaches, just like it is to find teachers,” Triplett said. “Coaches must be committed to practice - It is a time commitment and a travel commitment.”