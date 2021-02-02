While everything was business as usual for a good portion of 2020, there is one thing that, going forward, the Sidney-Richland Airport will have to figure out.
The airline industry took some hits once the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread more in the United State and across the globe, but Walt McNutt, the chairman of the board of the airport, said the airport was able to still conduct flights during 2020 without any major problems.
That’s not to say, though, that the amount of passengers going through the airport didn’t change.
“The numbers, back in March, April, May into June, of people departing went way down. I think year to date, well not year to date, year to November, we were down 4,000 passengers from the previous year,” he said.
McNutt said he assumed that the pandemic enticed people not to fly, but even then, flights were maintained and were completed, meaning the flights were still available.
“Other than that, it was extra cleaning and sanitizing and things like that which took place. We do have a cleaning lady who took care of that for us and did a heck of a job,” McNutt said.
He added that the airport has five round trip flights per day, and unless it was something mechanical or weather-related, all the flights took place during that time frame.
McNutt said the airport staff is thankful for the flights still being able to take place, but the airport’s status as a primary airport is now under question.
The airport is one of eight primary airports in Montana, McNutt said, meaning that the airport boards more than 10,000 people annually. As a primary airport, the airport receives a primary entitlement of $1,000,000 in Federal Aviation Administration matching funds.
Since the airport was down 4,000 passengers, McNutt said the staff isn’t sure where that will put them in regards to the FAA rules for the next go-around.
As for maintaining business during the pandemic, McNutt said the airport followed guidelines put out by the Richland County Health Department, and Cape Air, the airline that the airport flies with, followed guidelines to keep everyone safe as well.
Overall, McNutt said everything worked out pretty well, with face masks and physical distancing being the only things out of the ordinary.
He added that now, it seems airports across the state are on the rebound and people are starting to get more comfortable with flying again.
While the airport is rebounding and was able to still complete flights during the pandemic, the one lingering side effect is how big the primary entitlement will be that the airport will receive.