Landry Larson, Garrett Larson, Jori Horsburgh and Marett Schieber

 Josie Evenson

This last July, four Richland County 4-H members competed in the state 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at Montana 4-H Congress, held in Bozeman on the Montana State University campus. The four members were Jori Horsburgh, Garrett Larson, Landry Larson and Marett Schieber. The team competed against teams from all over the state of Montana and placed second in the state.

The top team from the contest at Montana 4-H Congress earned an opportunity to represent the state at the Western National Roundup, which is held in Denver, CO in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show. However, each team can only represent Montana once, and the team that placed first this year attended the event last year. The team from Richland County has been busy practicing and preparing to proudly compete at the Roundup for the state. Their coaches, Laura Schieber and Rachael Oliver have been working with youth to further develop their skills and gain more experience in judging livestock. The team is ready to hit the road and honored to compete at the Roundup Jan. 4-7, 2023, in Denver.



