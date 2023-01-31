body scanner

The Richland Co. Detention Center recently acquired a Tek 84 Intercept Full Body Scanner

The Richland County Detention Center recently acquired a high security body scanning system. The system is one of many located in detention centers across the State of Montana and across the nation.

This scanner is built in the USA and is compliant with FDA standards for security screenings. The scanner uses about 1% of the x-ray level of a medical exam.



