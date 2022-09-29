During the week of October 2-8, 2022, Richland County 4-H members, parents, volunteers and alumni will join more than 6 million people across the nation to celebrate National 4-H Week. The week is an annual celebration of 4-H during the first full week of October. The theme this year is Opportunity for All and focuses on the many ways that youth turn challenges into opportunities through their 4-H involvement.

4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly seven million people across the United States with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4-H we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. 4-H is the only national youth program connected with higher education institutions through land-grant universities. In Montana, the land-grant university that provides 4-H is Montana State University through the Cooperative Extension System, a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local county governments.



Tags

Load comments