Richland County delegation at the regional 4-H camp. Members are Ryan Bengochea, Felixe Becker, Aiden Anderson, Hitch Horsburgh, Hazen Foss, Beau Becker, Simon McGowan, Danny Carlsen, Brynlee Deming and Quinn Reid.
Richland County 4-H Members Mya Jorgensen and Rylan Watts present the flags at the 4-H opening ceremonies at the fair.
Richland County 4-H Ambassadors with the 4-H Extension Agent. Left to Right Josie Evenson, Riley O’Donnell, Marett Schieber, Jori Horsburgh, Cooper McNally and Garrett Larson.
Richland County 4-H Members Josie and Matthias Castro make a spring flower planter with the help of Volunteer Vonnie VanHook.
During the week of October 2-8, 2022, Richland County 4-H members, parents, volunteers and alumni will join more than 6 million people across the nation to celebrate National 4-H Week. The week is an annual celebration of 4-H during the first full week of October. The theme this year is Opportunity for All and focuses on the many ways that youth turn challenges into opportunities through their 4-H involvement.
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly seven million people across the United States with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4-H we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. 4-H is the only national youth program connected with higher education institutions through land-grant universities. In Montana, the land-grant university that provides 4-H is Montana State University through the Cooperative Extension System, a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local county governments.
In Montana 4-H is delivered in all 56 counties and 7 reservations is the state’s largest out of school program reaching over 16,00 annually. Montana 4-H offers 200 different hands-on learning projects with research-based curriculum to guide the youth in gaining knowledge in an area that they are interested in. Projects encourage youth to experiment, grow from failure, express ideas and become leaders.
Currently in Richland County there are 244 members that work with 107 registered volunteers in 10 community clubs to “Make the Best Better.” The top learning projects in Richland County are beef, swine, foods and nutrition, wood working and photography. Throughout the 4-H year which runs from October 1st through September 30th clubs participate in about 53 service-learning projects to give back to the community and aid those in need.
During National 4-H Week in Richland County be on the look out for 4-H displays, 4-H yard signs and other 4-H events taking place as we celebrate young people everywhere!
If you are interested in learning more about the Cooperative Extension System, 4-H or want to join 4-H please contact the Montana State University/Richland County Extension Office at 406-433-1206.