Junior demonstrations

Junior Demonstrations, left to right, Beau Becker, Avynn Carda, Sam Snodgrass, Collin Coryell, Kamden Johnson, Briar Hanson, Leddy Larson, Brooke Skov and Kenzley Van Every. Not pictured Cameron Coryell.

 Richland County 4-H

The annual 4-H Communications Day was held on April 18, 2023, at Pella Lutheran Church.

Speech and Demonstration Day is a local 4-H event, where 4-H members get to practice public speaking skills that build self-confidence and self-esteem in these young people. This year 26 4-H youth competed in this event and were evaluated by 11 community judges.

Sr Demonstrations

Sr Demonstrations, left to right, Addison Foss, Landry Larson, Garrett Larson, Cayla Hanson, Eva Srygley.


Tags

Load comments