With so much in the media about defunding the police, Richland County Commissioners decided to make a statement in support of law enforcement in Richland County.
Check each photo to see each Commissioner's comment about the resolution.
With so much in the media about defunding the police, Richland County Commissioners decided to make a statement in support of law enforcement in Richland County.
Check each photo to see each Commissioner's comment about the resolution.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.