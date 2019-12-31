Richland County Commissioners were hard at work in 2019, often behind the scenes. While they may tell most people it wasn’t necessarily a busier year, it was unique nonetheless. Commissioners Shane Gorder, Loren Young and Duane Mitchell reflected on the year behind them and the issues still facing the community.
Lewis and Clark Station
The commissioners testified in Helena concerning several bills in the State Legislature. They covered a range of topics, from bills concerning the clerk and recorder's office to oil tax and property taxes. Many of the bills they testified on died in committee.
Richland County Commissioners also formed an alliance with Montana Public Service Commissioner (PSC) Randy Pinnoci, who attended the community meeting with MDU representatives last summer in Sidney. Pinnoci also helped facilitate the public hearing about the MDU Lewis and Clark Station coal plant closure in Helena, which was well-attended by members of Richland County.
“The Lewis and Clark Station, that isn’t a done deal yet,” Mitchell said. “We’re the ones who initiated it, but we got Randy on our side. At least he got us in front of the Public Service Commission board and we could speak to them about the issue.”
While MDU has said the decision to close the coal plant has been made, PSC said they will take until at least the end of January to review public comments made at the hearing in October.
“This whole war against coal is crazy,” Mitchell said. “We need to save this (Lewis and Clark Station). If nothing else, put it in mothballs until the price of gas goes up and we can fire our power plant back up.”
TENORM
Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) TENORM regulations, otherwise known as technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material, were also a hot topic in 2019. After a public hearing in Billings more than a year ago about how the state should address the regulations, the DEQ proposed regulations that would severely undermine North Dakota standards. It caused great concern to citizens and elected officials alike in Richland County.
“What we wanted was the same as or better restrictions than North Dakota,” Mitchell said.
A public hearing was held in Glendive in September and again in Helena in early October, where commissioners testified as to why matching North Dakota regulations was important to the eastern side of the state.
“We do not want to be responsible and the dumping grounds for North Dakota’s oil,” Mitchell said. “Why should our standards be less than North Dakota?”
The DEQ has not yet released information on further changes to proposed regulations. Gorder anticipated hearing more on the issue after the first of the year.
Prevailing wages
Montana is broken into four districts for prevailing wage, which sets the pay standard for public works contracts for construction or non-construction services. According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry website, it includes, "services by the state, county, municipality, school district, or political subdivision in which the total cost of the contract is $25,000 or more.”
Richland County resides in District 4, which covers the largest number of counties in Montana. Other districts all have two designated dispatch cities, which serve as the point of origin for jobs within the district. District 4's dispatch city is Billings, often making it difficult for eastern Montana communities to afford contracts.
“The mileage is based out of Billings,” Gorder said. “At one time, I can’t say how many years ago, they did have Glasgow as a base and they also had Miles City as a base.”
Gorder said they teamed up with commissioners from Custer County and sent in a protest letter to establish either Sidney or Miles City as a prevailing wage city in District 4.
“It’s not only local government that’s affected, it’s schools that are affected,” Gorder said. “Any construction for a school has to pay that prevailing wage out of Billings.”
Commissioners will continue working on the prevailing wage issue in 2020 and they hope to gain more support from area commissioners and eventually see a bill carried to the State Legislature.
BLM coal leasing regulations
While commissioners are waiting to hear back on several topics, one issue that didn’t quite go their way is the letter of protest they sent to the BLM field office in Miles City regarding the change in coal leasing regulations on federal land.
“We weren’t successful. It’s done. They decided with alternative two. They had three alternatives to go with,” Gorder said. “We basically got a letter back saying thank you for the protest. The BLM made their decision.”
Commissioners were hoping to keep coal leasing regulations the same. In a press release from BLM, it was stated, “In response to the court order, the BLM completed new coal screening and National Environmental Policy Act analysis within the Miles City Field Office planning area to determine which areas may have coal that may be available for further consideration for coal leasing. The Amendment replaces decisions for coal allocations in the 2015 Miles City Field Office RMP/Record of Decision.”
“We did our best to try to keep coal leasing on federal ground to the option A, but we did not succeed,” Gorder said.
Disaster declaration
After a troublesome harvest this year, crippled still by the flooding from spring 2019, Richland County Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Bullock on Dec. 2, 2019, requesting a disaster declaration be made for the county. Surrounding counties have been successful in obtaining disaster declarations in eastern Montana and North Dakota.
“It’s definitely got the attention at the federal level,” Gorder said.
While there is attention, there has been limited action on the declaration.
“The only action we saw is that they were going to leave Montana out of the $1.5 billion allocation (in disaster aide),” Commissioner Young said. “Tester got (Montana put in there).”
Gorder said he is hopeful Richland County will be able to piggyback off declarations made in the area and the commission remains optimistic an official disaster declaration will be made.
Year-end reflection
After a year of widely varied local issues, Richland County Commissioners said it’s all just par for the course.
“I’d say it was pretty slow compared to the three or four years I’ve been here,” Mitchell said.
“I think what’s unique about this year is we probably tackled more state and federal issues from local government’s point of view,” Gorder said. “But we’ve had busier years locally.”
Looking forward, Commissioner Gorder will be hosting his first Montana Association of Counties (MACO) conference as MACO president. The conference will take place in Great Falls in February.
Mitchell, Young and Gorder are all anticipating answers on important local issues, completion of the county library construction and plan to continue to stand up for Richland County.
“We can only hope that 2020 is better,” Mitchell said.