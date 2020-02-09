On May 31, 2018 a bench warrant was issued out of Montana 7th Judicial District Court in Richland County for the arrest of Brandon James Heilman for failure to appear at a status hearing set for May 14, 2018.
In December 2017 Heilman was arrested by the Sidney Police Department for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Methamphetamine, a felony, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
On May 31, 2018 a bench warrant for failure to appear was issued for Heilman's arrest, with no bond listed by the judge.
Heilman is 33 years of age, a white male, 6’-2” and 195 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He has been known to live in the Minot, N.D. area. Records show he has lived in Montana, North Dakota and California at different times. Heilman was born in the state of North Dakota.
It is felt that Heilman has left the Richland County area and may have returned to North Dakota. He may also be with a Ksenia Nicole Stone, age 30, who also faces an active felony warrant out of Richland County.
If you know this person, or where he is living, contact Crimestoppers or your local law enforcement agency. This warrant can be served in surrounding states including Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Crimestoppers would like to remind everyone it is a crime to knowingly harbor a person that is wanted by a law enforcement agency.
If you have any information about Brandon James Heilman, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 406-433-6666, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
You can contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to the New Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com. Submit a Web Tip or text the code CSRC, plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
You can contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919 or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.
Check out and join the Richland County Crimestoppers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/richlandcrime/