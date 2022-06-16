Floods are devastating western and central Mont., and concerns are rising about whether northeastern Mont., specifically Richland County and the surrounding area, is safe.
“Right now our concern is that levels are starting to rise every day,” Richland County Department of Emergency Services Director Brandon Roth told the Sidney Herald.
Currently, DES is completing evaluations on the water flow out of Forsyth, as readings out of Billings aren’t accurate estimates.
“So far, as it’s looking right now, we are preparing for flooding, but we’re not 100 percent sure that it’ll happen,” he said.
The flood levels in Richland County are 19 feet. The water is at 12 to 13 feet right now, and expected to rise to 17.8 feet by Friday or Saturday.
Richland County DES does have plans in place to coordinate emergency funds with banks if flooding does make that necessary.
Meanwhile, groups have rallied to provide relief efforts to those adversely affected by the flooding on the western side of the state.
Among these is stockman bank, which has opened a fund with an initial deposit of $10,000. They will match each deposit, dollar for dollar, up to an additional $15,000.
"I have not seen widespread flooding like this in my lifetime," Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee said. "The damage is devastating and we want to do what we can to help our fellow Montanans recover and rebuild."
“If we see residences getting flooded, we will coordinate; however, it would take a significant amount of flooding to hit that stage,” Roth said. “We’ve been coordinating with the Sheriff and talking with the State Department of Transportation as well as county and city public works in order to get them up to speed."
State government officials have put in a request with President Joe Biden to declare this as a major disaster declaration.