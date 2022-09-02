Richland County Farm Bureau is bringing nationally known speaker Glen Bloomstrom, the director of Faith Community Engagement at Livingworks, to its annual meeting, set for Sept. 15 at the Elks Lodge in Sidney.
The free event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 6 p.m., with the meeting to follow.
The county Farm Bureau will elect officers and directors, select voting delegates for the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in November, and discuss new policies that will guide the organization in the coming year.
There will also be brief updates agricultural issues and programs that Farm Bureau is working on at local, state, and national levels.
For more information about the meeting, find Richland County Farm Bureau on Facebook, or call Canyon Rehbein at 406-480-4623.
Faith Community Engagement at Livingworks is an international suicide intervention training company. Bloomstrom retired as a Colonel in 2011 after serving 30 years as an active-duty Army Chaplain at battalion, brigade, division and Army staff levels. He was deployed to Panama with the 75th Ranger Regiment and to Iraq and Afghanistan with the U.S. Special Operations Command.
He was introduced to LivingWorks ASIST while serving, and was one of the first to bring the program to the Department of the Army. He now travels across the country conducting suicide prevention training, and helping people feel comfortable talking about the subject of mental health.
Bloomstrom has a Bachelor of Arts from Bethel University and a master of divinity from Bethel Theological Seminary, as well as a master of science from Kansas State University, a master of social service from the Army War College, and a leadership coaching certificate from Georgetown University. He is also a clinical fellow with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
“We are thrilled to have Glen Bloomstrom join us to discuss this very serious issue in farm and ranch country,” said Richland County Farm Bureau President Canyon Rehbein. “Montana has the third highest rate of suicide in the nation and farmers and ranchers are regularly reported in the top 10 professions with the highest suicide rates. This is as important a topic as any for our annual meeting and we hope you'll join us and ask your neighbor to tag along, too.”