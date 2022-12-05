Thanks to the unwavering support from the community over the past twelve years, the Richland County Food Bank can be spotted at a new location, 517 East Main Street. The Food Bank oversees the distribution of canned goods, vegetables, other food items and occasionally toiletries to those in need in the community. Volunteers at the Food Bank keep distributions fairly anonymous and are seeking to aid those in need without judgement.
On Nov. 20, the Food Bank held an open house to celebrate and show off their new building and provided information on how they operate and how to get involved. The new building will provide a better work space and greater mobility for their volunteers, something that is crucial when moving heavy and fragile materials.
Board member Candy Markwald said that while most of their goals are for the future, the community is encouraged to help any time they are able. She said that one thing the Food Bank is currently seeking is a generator because they no longer have access to the one they were using at the county building. She would also like to upgrade to a walk-in freezer so that volunteers can store all frozen goods in one location, as opposed to the six freezers they currently utilize. Come the warmer months, the Bank is looking to add air conditioning to maximize food freshness.
The total number of items both received and distributed by the Food Bank has drastically risen this past year according to a handout, with 3,635 items received and 4,565 items distributed in November. A year ago, in November 2021, 611 items were received and 3,142 items were distributed. In the last year, the Food Bank has helped 1,005 adults, 624 children and 263 families and has distributed 43,783 items total. While these numbers have increased, the community is encouraged to continue donating anything they can to keep supplies up. At the top of the Food Bank’s list of needed items are peanut butter, hamburger helper, eggs, hand soap and feminine hygiene products.
The Food Bank will be implementing a food scale soon in order to keep track of donations and distribution more efficiently.
Markwald said that the Food Bank sends their thanks to members of the community who have been kind enough to donate their time, food and money; and to those who have helped make this stunning new change possible. While still a work in progress, the new building is a fantastic upgrade for the Richland County Food Bank and its members.
Volunteer help, financial aid and food donations are continually needed to continue the Bank’s mission — to aid the community. Dec. 12 is an upcoming major event needing both volunteers and donations, the Christmas for Seniors event.
Those wishing to donate food items should make sure that items are not expired and preferably are not in a glass container. Locally processed burger meat and game can be accepted. To donate or volunteer, call 406-433-8142.
The Food Bank is open Monday through Thursday by appointment only, from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.