Thanks to the unwavering support from the community over the past twelve years, the Richland County Food Bank can be spotted at a new location, 517 East Main Street. The Food Bank oversees the distribution of canned goods, vegetables, other food items and occasionally toiletries to those in need in the community. Volunteers at the Food Bank keep distributions fairly anonymous and are seeking to aid those in need without judgement.

On Nov. 20, the Food Bank held an open house to celebrate and show off their new building and provided information on how they operate and how to get involved. The new building will provide a better work space and greater mobility for their volunteers, something that is crucial when moving heavy and fragile materials.



