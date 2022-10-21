Most people remember red ribbon week being celebrated at their schools as a week of fun crazy hairstyles and silly dress up days, but we talked to the Richland County Health Department to see what is behind the fun.

Red ribbon week is honored in remembrance of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique Camerena. Camerena was one of the men kidnapped, tortured and eventually murdered after working undercover investigating connections between corrupt politicians and drug traffickers in Mexico.



