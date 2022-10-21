Most people remember red ribbon week being celebrated at their schools as a week of fun crazy hairstyles and silly dress up days, but we talked to the Richland County Health Department to see what is behind the fun.
Red ribbon week is honored in remembrance of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique Camerena. Camerena was one of the men kidnapped, tortured and eventually murdered after working undercover investigating connections between corrupt politicians and drug traffickers in Mexico.
This heartbreaking incident shook many including a teacher by the name of David Dhillon and California Congressman Duncan Hunter. The two began a program for high schools in California which they called Camerena Clubs. The members of the clubs presented a statement to former First Lady Nancy Reagan in hopes of getting her support for the clubs to expand and reach many more people with the eye-opening knowledge of drugs right in their own backyards as well as the effects and consequences of allowing drugs to go unnoticed.
By 1988, the first recognized National Red Ribbon week was born with Nancy Reagan’s support. During the Reagans’ term in office, the program grew into a nationally recognized effort to get youth involved with making the country a safer and stronger place.
Today, many schools and workplaces in the U.S. continue to recognize Red Ribbon week. Richland County’s Health Department takes great efforts in bringing light to the community on the subject of Red Ribbon week.
“The Drug Free Communities Coalition and the Tobacco Education Specialist have been working to ensure that all schools in Richland County are included in this important prevention and education week,” Drug Free Community Coordinator Jaylea Olson said. “The Coalition has developed peer leaders at Sidney, Lambert and Fairview high schools and they developed the calendar for the week. The peer leaders are also working on planning special activities for their schools to bring more awareness to the importance of living a drug, alcohol and tobacco free life.”
It takes a community to help mold and encourage the next generation and the Richland County Health Department gives the opportunity to get involved and do just that.
The Drug Free Communities Coalition meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. in the upstairs of the Community Services Building. Everyone is welcome to participate.
Though the program is a week full of fun activities and wacky hairstyles, the history and seriousness behind the program remains and the end goal is to educate young people of the harm and devastation connected to the use of drugs.