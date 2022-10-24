Two collection sites in Richland County will be in full operation on Oct. 29 when the U.S Attorney's Office for the District of Montana will join the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The sites located at the Fairview Police Department and Glendive Police Department will be accepting drop-offs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. 

"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs," states a Montana Department of Justice press release. 



Tags

Load comments