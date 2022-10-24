Two collection sites in Richland County will be in full operation on Oct. 29 when the U.S Attorney's Office for the District of Montana will join the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The sites located at the Fairview Police Department and Glendive Police Department will be accepting drop-offs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs," states a Montana Department of Justice press release.
“As we face an epidemic of opioid deaths, overdoses, and addictions, I urge Montanans to help protect their loved ones, friends, and community by disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs at collection sites across the state. The DEA’s Take Back Day is an important, safe, and convenient way to clean out your medicine cabinet,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
More than 27 sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across Montana are participating in Take Back Day. Information about collection sites and more information about event is available here: https://takebackday.dea.gov/
The Montana Department of Justice released that during the last Take Back Day held on April 30, 2022, 4,427 law enforcement participants at 5,144 collection sites brought in a total weight of 721,093 pounds, or 360 tons, of drugs. This brings the total weight collected to 15.9 million pounds, or more than 7,995 tons, of prescription drugs collected in the history of the program. Collection results may include materials other than prescription drugs.
During the April 30, 2022 event, Montanans turned in 1,513 pounds of prescription drugs at 33 collection sites and thirty-two law enforcement agencies participated according to the Montana Department of Justice.