Richland County officials are asking for help in the search of a missing person.
Officials are currently looking for Earl Bird, an 86-year-old man from Fairview. This morning (7/14/2021) at about 11 a.m., he dropped off his pet to be groomed north of Sidney and did not return, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
He was driving a 2010 Silver Chevrolet Colorado with Montana plates BSW424. He has not been seen or heard from since this morning.
His residence has been checked with no signs of him or his vehicle, the sheriff's office said. There is no description of clothing, but he is 5'6", 175 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in his vehicle without a cell phone.
The sheriff's office said ground units are currently looking along county roads between Sidney and Fairview, and they have a helicopter in the air looking as well.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office asks that you contact them at 406-489-2919 with any information on this missing person. You can also use the Richland County Crime web page or Facebook.