Richland County Health Department announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 30, along with the release of seven individuals from isolation.
For Tuesday through Wednesday, it reported 15 new cases, as well as the release of 29 individuals from isolation.
That has dropped active cases to 51.
Richland County has had 386 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and five deaths.
Statewide, Montana reported 1,063 new cases on Friday, Oct. 30, and 5,022 tests since it’s last report.
Active cases increased to 10,450 and there are 357 active hospitalizations. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 31,916.
Deaths now number 364.
Friday, Oct. 30 cases
Case 386: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a
positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 385: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a
positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 384: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 383: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 382: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive
case and was symptomatic.
Thursday, Oct. 29 cases
Case 381: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 380: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 379: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive
case and was symptomatic.
Case 378: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive
case and was symptomatic.
Case 377: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 cases
Case 376: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive
case and was symptomatic.
Case 375: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 374: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 cases
Case 373: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 372: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 371: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 370: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 369: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 368: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
symptomatic.
Case 367: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 366: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized.