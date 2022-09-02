Rodeo Club rides again

From left, Garrett Larson, Leddy Larson, Landry Larson, Jori Horsburgh, Emma Youngquist, Lauren Youngquist, Garrett Youngquist pose with Brookman Rodeo Horses.

 Picture taken by Cathy Wieferich

The Richland County Rodeo Club held their 44th Annual High School, Junior High and Youth Rodeo Sept. 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The rodeo hosted a variety of events such as barrel racing, bull and steer riding, and calf roping just to name a few. This year cutting and reining were also incorporated.

“Cutting and reining aren’t events that are offered everywhere. You really have to have the right horse and extremely good horsemanship, so we are excited to offer them this year,” explained Kristin Larson, Richland County Rodeo Club member.



