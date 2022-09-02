The Richland County Rodeo Club held their 44th Annual High School, Junior High and Youth Rodeo Sept. 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The rodeo hosted a variety of events such as barrel racing, bull and steer riding, and calf roping just to name a few. This year cutting and reining were also incorporated.
“Cutting and reining aren’t events that are offered everywhere. You really have to have the right horse and extremely good horsemanship, so we are excited to offer them this year,” explained Kristin Larson, Richland County Rodeo Club member.
The Youth Rodeo drew approximately 100 people to Sidney over the three-day competition. It was put on by three club families, including President of the Richland County Rodeo Club, Tim Lasron, his wife Kristin and three of their four kids, Garrett, Landry and Leddy, with their eldest Grady having recently graduated. JC and Kim Youngquist and their kids Garrett, Lauren and Emma, as well as Dustin and Joanna Horsburgh along with their children Jori, Hitch and Hollis were also instrumental in making the rodeo happen. In addition to organizing the occasion and fundraising, they were vital in helping the rodeo go smoothly whether they were opening gates or setting up barrels and stalls.
“We are thankful to the whole community of Sidney. They have always supported this rodeo,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without community support and we appreciate that the fairgrounds has such a nice set up.”
The High School, Junior High and Youth rodeo is hosted in Sidney by the Richland County Rodeo Club every year and is known across the state for their great prizes. Four All Around Saddles were awarded to the top High School and Junior High cowboys and cowgirls this year along with event winner buckles and all peewee contestants received a prize.
“Rodeo keeps the western heritage and tradition going and to do that you have to start at a youth level,” Kristin answered about the significance of this event. “Rodeo teaches responsibility. They are responsible for their horses all year long and it takes a dedicated kid to get involved and put in the work and practice to compete. It also brings a new set of challenges every time they enter an arena that they have to deal with and they learn how to make decisions and act quickly. That is a good skill set to have overall.”
For more information or to show support for future High School, Junior High and Youth Rodeos, you can contact the Richland County Rodeo Club at richlandcountyrodeoclub@gmail.com.