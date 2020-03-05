On March 5, 2020 at about 10:38 a.m. the Richland County Sheriff's Office received a report of the theft of two pickup trucks from 510 10th Ave. SE.
Upon investigating this incident, it was learned that missing from the business located at that address was a 2008 Ford F-250 white pickup with a short flatbed and Montana plates 27-7584D (expired).
Also reported missing was a 2014 Ford F-450 white 4-door pickup with a long-style flatbed and Montana plates 27-6660C.
The pickup trucks were taken between 5 p.m. March 4, 2020 and 4 a.m. March 5, 2020. One of the pickup trucks had a gas card inside the vehicle and there was an attempt to purchase fuel with it in Williston, N.D. at about 6:30 a.m. on March 5, 2020.
As with any investigation, it is possible that a member of the public saw, received information or heard something that may assist investigators with the investigation of this matter.
Crimestoppers believes that someone may have information on the theft of these two pickups. If you have knowledge or information on any crimes in Richland County, contact Crimestoppers by calling 433-6666 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to our New Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com and then submitting a Web Tip or by texting the code “CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
$1,000 Reward
You can contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
The new Richland County Crimestoppers restarted in 2013 and has already paid individuals providing information to law enforcement that led to the arrest of those committing crimes in Richland County.
Richland County Crimestoppers has a new Web page format and Facebook page, please check them out: http://www.richlandcs.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=1059& and https://www.facebook.com/richlandcrime/
Check the Wanted Person section of the Richland County Crimestoppers website each week for those wanted in Richland County. At least one new entry will be posted each week with photo if available. Crimestoppers is asking for information that would help lead to the arrest of those with an active warrant in Richland County.
Remember: As with all Crimestoppers tips, calls are not recorded and the call will remain confidential. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information concerning this case or any other serious crime.