Sunday, May 24
11:55 a.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer tried to make a traffic stop of a vehicle for a routine moving violation but the vehicle failed to stop. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed. The officer determined that the driver was not the owner of the vehicle and did not have permission to drive the vehicle, which was reported stolen. The 31-year-old driver was arrested and booked for a felony because the vehicle was valued at $1,500 or higher.
Monday, May 25
10:24 p.m. – SPD officers responded to the 400 block of 7th Ave. SW to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers could not clearly determine that an offense had been committed and no arrest was made. However, a report was submitted to the county prosecutor’s office.
Tuesday, May 26
2:48 p.m. – Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call from the Montana Child Abuse Hotline concerning a possible child abuse and endangerment case in Lambert. RCSO deputies arrived at the reported address and determined no children were in danger.
Wednesday, May 27
2:19 p.m. – RCSO received a report of some young kids walking a dog and that the dog tried to attack another person’s dog. Deputies showed up, but there were no children with a dog at the location.
Thursday, May 28
3:46 p.m. – SPD officers met with a reporting party in the lobby of the Richland County Law & Justice Center, where a 19-year-old woman reported that a former roommate had sent threatening Snapchat social media messages to her. Officers contacted the suspect, who was under 18, and advised him to cease and desist from the threatening activity. A SPD representative noted the reporting party did the right thing in contacting the police. “We’d much rather just issue a warning and say, ‘Hey, this behavior has gotta stop.’”
Friday, May 29
11:25 a.m. – RCSO received a complaint of a black 4-door pickup truck with no front license plate pulling a silver horse trailer with a Saskatchewan, Canada rear plate. The reporting party said the vehicle was speeding at approximately 85 mph, heading north toward Sidney on Highway 16 south. The RCSO deputy that responded did not find the vehicle within 10 minutes of the call and no further action was taken.
12:06 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a report at 400 N. Lincoln Ave., where an apartment building is located. Officers spoke with the apartment manager, who reported that a maid had found a syringe under a doormat in a common space outside of the apartments. The syringe was confiscated but no arrests were made.
Saturday, May 30
8:46 a.m. – SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 4th St. SW for a report of a person screaming. Officers made contact with the person who was yelling from the third story of the building, “Wanting to talk to the sheriff and the FBI, saying they took her baby away,” an SPD representative said, adding it was a person known to be suffering from mental illness. However, the person did not appear to be a threat to herself, and no arrest was made.
7:00 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a call at the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NW for a report of a domestic assault. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested an adult female, age 29, for Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA). The woman was booked at the Richland County Law & Justice Center.
Sunday, May 31
4:52 p.m. – RCSO received a call from a person who said their handgun was missing from their residence. The caller was unable to describe the gun, except to state that it was “blue.” A Sheriff’s deputy went to the person’s residence and filed a report. A few days later, on June 4, the person — a 26-year-old woman — called the Sheriff’s department again to report the gun had been found in a motor home on their property.
10:11 p.m. – SPD officers received a call from another law enforcement agency to report an alleged sex offense in Sidney. The case was turned over to an SPD investigator and it is currently under investigation. A SPD representative explained the department currently has four officers qualified to investigate “more complex” cases.
Monday, June 1
10:34 a.m. – SPD officers responded to the 400 block of 8th St. SE. The initial call concerned a property dispute between two parties that were breaking up. Although this is normally considered a civil matter, an SPD representative said “there may have been some physical abuse involved.” The case was turned over to the county prosecutor for further investigation of a possible PFMA.
Tuesday, June 2
8:13 p.m. – SPD officers met with reporting party at their place of work. The person said they believed some items were taken from their residence but that the door may not have been locked. There was no evidence of forced entry. The person filed a report and the police are following up on the case.
Wednesday, June 3
2:27 p.m. – RCSO received a report from a local citizen claiming he had received a phone call from someone identifying himself as “Lieutenant Peterson” with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. “We have nobody by that name,” a RCSO spokesperson clarified. The caller allegedly asked for some information from the complainant, who refused to provide it. The complainant said they felt threatened and came into the Richland County Law & Justice Center to file a complaint. However, they had not filled out a statement form at the time of this writing, said a RCSO representative. “It was definitely a scam,” the spokesperson said.
Saturday, June 6
4:33 p.m. – SPD officers met with a reporting party at the Law & Justice Center. The person reported they were receiving harassing text messages from an ex-boyfriend. However, the reporting party declined to have law enforcement make contact with the person, and no further action was taken.
7:49 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a call at the 400 block of 8th St. SE to an apartment complex for a report of a marijuana smell in the building. When they arrived, officers confirmed that a “faint” smell was detectable but they could not locate the source of the odor. No arrest was made. An SPD representative explained that recreational use of marijuana is considered a misdemeanor in Montana if it involves less than 60 grams of the drug. If police confiscate 60 grams or more of marijuana from a suspect, however, it is considered a felony.