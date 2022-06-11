The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 30-June 4, 2022:
A 23-year-old female was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol on May 30, 2022 and charged with obstructing a peace officer and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 19-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on June 1, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), possession of intoxicating substances while under 21 (over 18) (third or subsequent offense), and knowingly possessing marijuana in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle.
A 37-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on June 1 and charged with criminal endangerment, partner/family member assault and also held on a warrant issued by Richland County.
A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on June 2, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense), unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle (first offense), violation of restrictions imposed on probationary driver’s license, and speeding.
A 59-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on June 3, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) and resisting arrest.
A 59-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on June 3, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 35-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on June 3 on a bench warrant issued by Judith Basin County, Montana.
A 23-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on June 4, 2022 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 29-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on June 4, 2022 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.
A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Department of Corrections and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and an additional hold by the Department of Corrections.