Cage

The Richland County Sports Complex offers a range of indoor batting cages for players to work out in the offseason. 

 Richland County Sports Complex

Despite the cold, wind and snow Sidney residents turned out for the soft opening of the Richland County Sports Complex at the fairgrounds this week.

The new facility, located in the Cattle Barn at the fairgrounds, will provide opportunities for teams and organizations to practice batting, pitching and throwing in an indoor setting during the off-season. 

Richland Co Sports Complex logo


Tags

Load comments