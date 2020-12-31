Richland County swears in re-elected, appointed officials

Richland County Clerk and Recorder Stephanie Verhasselt, left, swears in Commissioner Loren Young and Clerk of District Court Janice Klempel to their third terms in office, and Amy Metz, far right, to a first term of office as Treasurer. Metz has been appointed to fill that role as Sandy Christensen is retiring. 
