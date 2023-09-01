Yearly, approximately 30,000 passengers ride a bus around town for free courtesy of the Richland County Transportation Service.
“We have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of people in their 20s to 40s who ride to work and back. We have children who ride the bus to and from school and sports practice,” Jodi Berry, Director of the Richland County Commission on Aging who oversees the Transportation Service said.
The service has five buses continually in operation from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking passengers to medical appointments or just to stop by the senior center.
On Tuesdays, buses run to Savage, Thursdays to Fairview and Fridays to Lambert.
The service is funded by grants from the Federal Transit Administration with matching county grants and is heavily regulated.
Although the service is run year round, Berry said many people choose to walk or ride bicycles during the summer months.
Transportation Coordinator Sean Dodds said anyone can ride their buses for free.
“Anyone under age can ride if they have a guardian with them. A guardian can be an older sister or brother. To ride alone they must be eight or above,” Dodds said.
“We don’t have set routes. We pick people up when they want to be picked up as long as we can fit it into our schedule,” he said.
Buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts for easy access.
“We are pretty reliable and they get used to when they call they know they will get to the place they need to go,” Dodds said. “We are door to door service.”
To get a ride, either call 433-RIDE or more importantly use the service’s RCTS app that can be found on Google Play or the iPhone Store.
“You can watch your bus and can see where it is at,” Berry said.
Teri Riedman, a driver for the Richland County Transportation Service, said her job is different all the time.
“I like visiting with the passengers,” she said. “Both the regulars and the other different people who use the bus.”