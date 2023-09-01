Richland County Transportation Service bus parked at county building

A Richland County Transportation Service bus.

 Richland County Transportation Service

Yearly, approximately 30,000 passengers ride a bus around town for free courtesy of the Richland County Transportation Service.

“We have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of people in their 20s to 40s who ride to work and back. We have children who ride the bus to and from school and sports practice,” Jodi Berry, Director of the Richland County Commission on Aging who oversees the Transportation Service said.



