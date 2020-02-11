The Richland County Health Department (RCHD) in Sidney will present a year-long project to digitize its community health assessment, called the Quality of Life Assessment, via a Facebook video by Tuesday, February 17.
The webpage uses the platform LiveStories to help people build interactive charts and graphs using comprehensive pre-loaded data, or their own local data.
"The purpose is to have the data out there, in a format people can understand," said Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, environmental health director for the RCHD. "Each of the pages tells a story."
The data is largely from local sources, including the 2018 CASPER community health report, which discuss quality of life specific to Richland County, Ler explained.
The RCHD transformed paper reports of local primary data collected through its community health assessment process into interactive charts and graphs, paired with descriptive narratives to tell the story about living, working, recreating and retiring in Richland County.
The pages give information about the assessment process, data sources and community assets.
"We're hoping people, and other agencies, will use it as a tool," Ler said. "They will use it as another resource so people know what's going on in Richland County and help [the RCHD] address issues."
Through development of the interactive, digital Quality of Life Assessment webpage, the RCHD has improved the way in which it informs stakeholders and the public about local health status, goals, metrics and progress, Ler explained.
The new site is designed to transform the way the RCHD asks questions in its three-year health assessment and how it presents that data back to the community.
It's important to know what people think about the data presented, such as gaps or missing information, Ler said.
To help people in the community provide input, the webpage has a feedback area, accessible from a button in the top right-hand corner of each page. Soon, it will include expanded pages that display the RCHD community health improvement plan process and metrics, and portions of the strategic plan.
There are also videos on the page that provide a site tour, and a tutorial on how to download, save and use the charts.
"Ultimately, our hope is that this becomes a community tool to inform residents about health status and progress to improve health in Richland County, and to support grant applications and reports," said Ler.
The Quality of Life Assessment is publicly available online at www.tinyurl.com/RichlandCHNA