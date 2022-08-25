Richland Economic Development Corp is pleased to announce the inaugural Childcare Summit in Sidney, Montana. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pella Lutheran Church multi-purpose room.
Since the two top priorities for the economy of Richland County are workforce and childcare, REDC has focused on bringing solutions to our area. This event is packed full of a wide variety of topics for anyone operating a daycare, considering opening a daycare, or someone who needs to be recertified in CPR and First Aid.
The objectives of the summit are to build capacity in our area, to provide education for providers, to create connectivity between providers, and to bring to focus on the connection between the employers and the providers.
The lineup of speakers and topics is robust:
Patty Butler from the MT Dept of Health and Human Services will talk about licensing requirements, available programs through DPHHS, and potential funding resources to help providers
Michele Herres from State Farm will discuss insurance and liability coverage for providers
Davey Madison from the MT Cooperative Development Center will discuss options for employers to create a cooperative daycare for their employees
Tara Hill & Erin Anderson from CHMS will discuss legal structures, financial considerations and QuickBook advice
Kyssa Rassmussen from Sunrise Wellness Center will talk about mental health of both providers and children
Emily Keegan, AEMT, will recertify those needing Pediatric First Aid & CPR
Carrie Krug, MSU extension, will discuss healthy nutrition for growing children, as well as age-appropriate physical activities
Kelly Reisig, Richland County Library, will talk about the various resources that our library has
Tammy Phelps from Montana Family Connections will have fingerprinting of the providers and their background checks provided free
Alex DuBois and Caitlin Jensen from Zero to Five will focus on the connections between providers and employers, offering solutions, child friendly workplaces, etc.
There hasn’t been an event focused on childcare in Eastern Montana until now. Please reserve your spot for this amazing summit now. The registration fee for those not taking CPR is $50. The fee for those being recertified in CPR is $95. Call Richland Economic Development Corp at 406-482-4679 to register today.