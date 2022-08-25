Purchase Access

Richland Economic Development Corp is pleased to announce the inaugural Childcare Summit in Sidney, Montana. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Pella Lutheran Church multi-purpose room.

Since the two top priorities for the economy of Richland County are workforce and childcare, REDC has focused on bringing solutions to our area. This event is packed full of a wide variety of topics for anyone operating a daycare, considering opening a daycare, or someone who needs to be recertified in CPR and First Aid.



