Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and Richland Economic Development Corp (REDC) will conduct a survey of area consumers to gauge the needs and resources available in Sidney’s retail market. This research will help determine possible areas of growth and opportunity for retailers and consumers alike.
As retailers including J.C. Penney’s and Shopko have closed in Sidney during the past few years, local consumers and businesses have faced challenges.
“Some people may decide to shop outside of Sidney for certain things, and we want to help bring that revenue back to local businesses,” stated Leslie Messer, REDC executive director. “There is economic opportunity here, and this research will help provide data for Sidney area retailers.”
In an effort to promote the local economy, this research takes a look at what products consumers believe they can affordably purchase in the Sidney area. The survey asks consumers eight questions about shopping habits, how often they shop in Sidney, and whether they believe various products are available and affordable. Results may reveal consumers are not aware of certain local resources or retailers have an opportunity to meet a need in the local market.
“We want to make sure people know about everything that is available in Sidney, and this survey is one tool that will show what local products could be promoted better,” added Bill Vander Weele, Sidney Chamber executive director.
The “Sidney’s Shopping Options Survey” will be available online Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9. It will be on the newsletters, websites and Facebook pages of the Sidney Chamber and REDC. The link to this anonymous survey can be shared via email and Facebook.
The survey will also be available at the REDC’s booth in the Event Center at the Richland County Fair. Area consumers are welcome to complete the short survey in person at the fair to enter to win $50 Chamber Bucks from the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. (This Chamber Bucks promotion will only be during the fair, from July 31-Aug. 3, and will be awarded on Aug. 3.)
“We welcome everyone in the Richland County area to take this survey and help provide feedback on the current market,” Vander Weele said.