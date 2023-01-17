Korey Hagan
Beth Redlin

Richland Federal Credit Union will have a new Chief Executive Officer, Korey Hagan, effective Jan. 23. 

Hagan is a northeastern Montana native who grew up on a family ranch near Plentywood, according to a press release. He holds an MBA in Business Administration from St. Thomas University and a B.S. in Agricultural Business Management with an Economics minor from Montana State University.  



