Jenelle Stoner

Jenelle Stoner stands second from left near her clients at Richland Opportunities Inc. 

 Greg Hitchcock

Jenelle Stoner has a job she loves, working with the developmentally disabled, or clients, of Richland County as executive director overseeing a not-for-profit organization that employs and houses 34 individuals.

ROI operates four different homes where staff help clients with basic living chores including showers and dispensing medications. Some clients can live independently with regular check-ins.



