Jenelle Stoner has a job she loves, working with the developmentally disabled, or clients, of Richland County as executive director overseeing a not-for-profit organization that employs and houses 34 individuals.
ROI operates four different homes where staff help clients with basic living chores including showers and dispensing medications. Some clients can live independently with regular check-ins.
They produce fair buttons to get visitors into the fair. If someone looks in the back of it, it says Richland Opportunities. Fair managers asked for 6,500 buttons this year.
“Every one of them is a functioning member of the community,” Stoner said of the agency’s clients. “ That’s what we are here for, to help them lead a productive life.”
“You have to have compassion and heart,” Stoner said about working at Richland Opportunities Incorporated (ROI).
“It isn’t for everybody. You must have patience, common sense and good working skills, the ability to follow directions, and you must have heart,” she said. “You don’t stay in this line of work because of the money. If you don’t have the heart and desire for it, you don’t stick around.
These individuals depend on you.”
Stoner said ROI’s manager’s have a sticking power about them, the shortest lasting nine years and the longest lasting 35 years. The trouble is the staffing.
Staffing is the biggest challenge, according to Stoner with a lot of staff working overtime because of the staffing shortages.
“We had a 65 percent turnover last year in staff. We lose staff that go and work in Williston. They live in Fairview and so driving to Williston isn’t such a huge drive. Their starting wage is something we cannot compete with,” Stoner said. “North Dakota funds their providers better.
Rural Montana cannot compete.”
Stoner and other managers support their staff when they go above and beyond their duties to support their charges including gift cards to coffee shops and other recognitions.
And the public supports ROI in many ways, Stoner explained from financial support to saying hello to clients including Anna and Bill who sometimes walk around town and go for haircuts.
“The thrift store is very popular,” she said. “All of our inventory is donated items. The community is very supportive of us in donating and shopping at the thrift store.”
Another service ROI contributes is their recycling program.
“We keep a lot of items out of the land fill and they love to be in the crew. Brings in some money, not much,” Stoner said.
Stoner said she was pleased that ROI’s clients, instead of being paid by the piece, were being paid by the hour.
“We are able to pay our clients minimum wages rather than piece rate. They might see bigger paychecks and it helps us to compensate them better,” she said.