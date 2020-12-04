Montana Governor Steve Bullock recently announced that K-12 schools across the state would receive additional funding for COVID-19 safety measures, and some schools in Richland County are set to receive funding.
"School administrators and educators are working diligently to provide educational opportunities for Montana’s students during challenging times – and we must do all we can to support them in sustaining safety measures in classrooms,” said Governor Bullock. “While this additional funding will serve our schools with continued needs through the end of this year, our schools head into the new year empty handed and Congress must come together to pass additional relief to support our students and teachers.”
With the new round of funding being sent to schools across the state, a Sidney elementary school (not clarified in the press release), Sidney High School, Fairview Elementary School and Fairview High School.
The funding for the schools is split between two types of funds that are sent out during this additional funding; the first is per ANB (Average Number Belonging), which is based on enrollment within schools, and the other type is technology.
The Sidney elementary school that is receiving additional funding will not get any based on ANB, but it will receive $150,000 in technology funding. Similarly to the elementary, Sidney High School will not receive any ANB funds but will get $65,000 from technology funding.
Fairview Elementary is set to receive $15,570 from ANB funding, and Fairview High School is set to receive $10,327 in ANB funding. Neither school is set to receive any money from technology funding.
Approximately $13 million is being allocated to schools with remaining needs and the funds are only available for expenditures through the CARES Act deadline on December 30, 2020, according to the press release from the governor's office.
This funding includes transportation reserves, unspent funding from districts, and new Coronavirus Relief Funds. All funds distributed to schools must be used for COVID-19 related costs, such as for transportation, personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfectant, and incremental staffing.
In addition to public K-12 schools, private schools and special education co-ops were also eligible to request additional funding.
Additionally, technology funding is being provided to schools that indicated need to acquire computers and digital devices.