The final touches on the East Holly project [Sidney] will resume this week, starting with roadway surface bump grinding. This work will smooth several spots on the roadway surface using a milling machine, trucks, and sweeping.
This work is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, April 27–29, and flaggers will be present during this time. Delay times are expected to be minimal.
What work remains in 2020 on the East Holly Project?
· Trash grates will be installed on the open-ended storm drain inlets.
· Roadway surface bump grinding: this work will smooth several spots on the roadway surface using a milling machine, trucks, and sweeping.
· Final project walkthrough: before the project is closed out, project stakeholders do a final walkthrough of the project. Any deficiencies and problems that need to be addressed will be outlined at this time before the project can be closed.
When will the work listed above take place?
The roadway surface bump grinding will take place the week of April 27. An official start date for the remainder of the work has not been determined and is contingent on subcontractor availability, though that timeframe will be shared when it is known.
If you would like construction updates on the East Holly project, text “eastholly” to 555888 or email eastholly@kljeng.com. There is also a construction hotline available to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-987-3681.
You may also visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly/