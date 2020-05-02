The final touches on the East Holly project in Sidney resumed this past week. The project included:
· Trash grates installed on the open-ended storm drain inlets.
· Roadway surface bump grinding to smooth several spots on the roadway using a milling machine, trucks and sweeping.
· Final project walkthrough: Before the project is closed out, project stakeholders complete a final walkthrough inspection. Any problems that need to be addressed are outlined before the project can be closed.
If you would like construction updates on the East Holly project, text “eastholly” to 555888 or email eastholly@kljeng.com. There is also a construction hotline available to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-987-3681. You may also visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly/