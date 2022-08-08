Purchase Access

The ROI Foundation has awarded two scholarships to 2022 Fairview High School graduates Grace Keen and Lacie Selting. Grace plans on studying Art in the hopes of becoming an art teacher. Lacie will be attending Montana State University in the fall majoring in Health and Human Performance with plans to become an occupational therapist.

In 1992, the seeds for a foundation were planted, and in 1993 the ROI Foundation, Inc. grew into a reality, with a separate board of directors now headed by Chip Gifford. The Foundation was formed to receive, accumulate, administer, and provide funds for the care and treatment of persons with intellectual disabilities in service at Richland Opportunities, Inc. (ROI).



