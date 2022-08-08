The ROI Foundation has awarded two scholarships to 2022 Fairview High School graduates Grace Keen and Lacie Selting. Grace plans on studying Art in the hopes of becoming an art teacher. Lacie will be attending Montana State University in the fall majoring in Health and Human Performance with plans to become an occupational therapist.
In 1992, the seeds for a foundation were planted, and in 1993 the ROI Foundation, Inc. grew into a reality, with a separate board of directors now headed by Chip Gifford. The Foundation was formed to receive, accumulate, administer, and provide funds for the care and treatment of persons with intellectual disabilities in service at Richland Opportunities, Inc. (ROI).
The scholarship application says ………. “In this same spirit, it is the desire of the Foundation to provide a yearly scholarship in the amount of $750.00 to deserving Richland County graduating seniors. This scholarship can be renewed an additional three (3) years. Grand total of the award could be $3,000.00. Applications focus on academic standing, community service/involvement, and a demonstrated interest in working with people with intellectual disabilities, and physical, mental or emotional disabilities.”
The scholarship began in 1998 with Jenelle Stoner (who is the current ROI Executive Director) of Sidney being the first recipient. The award has been given out every year since then. All of these outstanding students have chosen careers that will touch the lives of the people mentioned above.