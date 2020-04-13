Jenelle Stoner is back. The Sidney native, recently named executive director of Richland Opportunities Inc. (ROI), grew up in the area.
After moving away to attend Rocky Mountain College for occupational therapy, she transferred to Montana State University (Billings), where Stoner majored in elementary and special education.
After college, she spent nearly two decades working in Washington State.
“I actually lived in the Tacoma, Washington area for 17 years before I moved back,” said Stoner, apologizing for the sound of a brass horn in the background. Her son, she explained, was practicing one of his “three trombones.”
Far be it from Stoner to put music practice on hold. Encouraging others to excel is Stoner’s fortei — her calling, if you will.
Stoner joined ROI as its new executive director about a month ago. Since returning to eastern Montana in October 2018, she’s been getting reacclimated to Sidney.
“When I moved here, I was administrative assistant at The Lodge,” she said, referring to the assisted-living facility managed by Sidney Health Center.
For the past four weeks — since being hired as executive director of ROI — Stoner’s focusing on new responsibilities: streamlining processes, getting to know staff, becoming acquainted with clientele. The coronavirus outbreak — and subsequent government-issued directives to implement social distancing — have presented new challenges for Stoner, along with everyone.
ROI specializes in reaching out to people who need a helping hand. For an organization that assists developmentally disabled people, Stoner said social distancing directives make it challenging to provide clients with the full benefits ROI offers to Richland County families.
“We provide staff and support 24-seven, 365 days a year,” Stoner said, noting the coronavirus has thrown a wrinkle in her new position at ROI. “I’m still getting my feet wet. With the COVID-19, there is a pretty steep learning curve.”
Her 17 years of professional experience at Options Unlimited Inc. in Tacoma give Stoner the background ROI is seeking in its new executive director.
“We are so pleased to have Jenelle on board,” Beth Redlin, ROI board chair, stated. “She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the post.”
At Options Unlimited Inc., Stoner began working in the dozens of homes the organization services in Washington, near Seattle. After about six months, Stoner said she was brought into help out at the office. From there, she advanced into a leadership role.
“It was essentially the same concept as what ROI does here,” she said of Options Unlimited, where she helped the developmentally disabled.
Crediting house managers at ROI for their work keeping everyone committed to clients, Stoner said she is focused on staff training.
Flexibility is key, she added.
“As cliche as it sounds, the biggest challenge for me was realizing that everybody is different,” Stoner said. “What worked on Monday isn’t necessarily going to work on Friday. In fact, it probably won’t.”
In the middle of her introduction as ROI’s new executive director, COVID-19 struck.
“We’re dealing with a pandemic at the present,” Stoner said, noting the coronavirus has prompted everyone in leadership roles to step up their game.
“Team building is such a strong component of what I’m doing at ROI,” she said, reiterating that coronavirus restrictions make it challenging to service clients who are used to coming into ROI’s facility at their leisure.
“Everything’s changed right now,” she continued. “Health and safety is still a number-one concern, but it’s changed. Our clients’ daily routines have changed. People are staying in their homes.”
The ability to adjust to changes is an important component of Stoner’s role at ROI, as well as the responsibilities of the organization’s four full-time house managers.
“They’re still getting in-person interaction with the staff on a daily basis,” Stoner said of ROI’s clientele, noting the non-profit group has an “open-door policy” with families.
One of her highest priorities is to make family members of clients aware ROI is there for them 24/7.
“I’m always available to them to discuss their children,” Stoner said, noting she’s focused on working with ROI staff to ensure smooth daily operations.
“There are all these little tweeks I’d like to make,” she continued. “But one of the most important changes I’d like to make is just streamlining our training process to maintain consistency and...make sure staff are getting the best information possible.”
Training staff is an important component of her role at ROI, Stoner explained, acknowledging responsibility for the organization’s reputation also rests with its executive director.
“I think community relations and public relations is always something that you can improve on,” Stoner said. “That will always be a goal of mine, no matter what.”
Although the coronavirus outbreak and government-issued restrictions put in place because of COVID-19 pose new challenges, Stoner said she’s grateful for the opportunity to lead ROI.
She appears to be the right person, for the right job, at the right time.
“I’m just really excited,” Stoner said. “This line of work is really where my heart is.”