A special bond between Katie Dasinger and Jessica Romo led to one of the special moments that the two will be able to share for a long time.
Recently, Romo presented Dasinger with a star quilt, a Native American tradition that symbolizes the respect someone has for another person.
Dasinger, who was the head cheer coach for Sidney High School, has known Romo for approximately seven years, and during that time, Dasinger has coached Romo quite a bit.
That relationship kept growing through the years, and the impact they have had on each other is evident.
Romo said it was a few months ago when she decided to give the quilt to Dasinger, and part of the reason for doing so is that Dasinger helped Romo fall in love with cheer and get all the skills she has.
“I just felt like I needed to honor her because of how much she impacted me,” Romo said.
It was an emotional scene when the presentation happened. Romo and Dasinger both said they cried.
“I’m not ready for her to grow up,” Dasinger said.
“Nobody tells you how hard it’s going to be when they leave,” Dasinger added.
The impact of the presentation was enough to make Dasinger feel like she might cry again, even talking about it days later.
She added that the quilt is definitely one of her favorite possessions now.
Regarding cheerleading itself, the time spent between Romo and Dasinger proved to be rewarding, as Romo will continue her career at Dickinson State University.
Romo said she is really excited to get to the campus and get going with the team, and Dasinger is a big reason that she will be ready for the college level of cheer.
Around July 26, Romo will be on the campus starting practices with the team. She already did clinics with the team and learned part of the school fight song, she said.
“I am so excited for her and to see where she’s going, and she identified really young that this was going to be her thing. She put in the work, non-stop,” Dasinger said.
Dasinger pointed out that while most people think about coaches impacting athletes, the athletes can impact the coaches just as much.
And in the case of Romo and Dasinger, the impact has been there for a long time, and there is now a beautiful representation of that.
Dasinger said she isn’t sure how she will display the quilt, but she wants to do so in a way that honors the symbolism and the cultural significance of it.