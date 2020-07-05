American Crystal Sugar Company CEO Tom Astrup announced on July 1 that Steve Rosenau has added the position of Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars, Inc. to his duties as Treasurer of American Crystal.
Rosenau’s new duties are effective July 6, 2020. In this position, he will oversee all agriculture and factory operations and grower-related activities at American Crystal’s beet sugar business in Sidney, Mont.
Rosenau holds an MBA from the University of Mary and Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of North Dakota and in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University. He has been with American Crystal Sugar Company for 25 years and has held multiple positions including Corporate Controller, Business Development Manager, Financial Analyst, Factory Manager, Production Superintendent, and Process Engineer.
American Crystal Sugar Co. is an agricultural cooperative owned by 2,650 shareholders in the Red River Valley involved in the growing and processing of sugarbeets.
American Crystal is the largest beet sugar producer in the United States. American Crystal operates sugar factories at East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead, Minn., Drayton and Hillsboro, N.D., and Sidney, Mont. Its corporate headquarters and technical services center are located in Moorhead.