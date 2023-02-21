U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale was back in eastern Montana last week on a 12-day stint, hosting public townhalls, meeting with leaders and elected officials and even talking with students.
"I'm back in the District, and I love it," Rosendale said.
He described Republicans being back in the majority as "breathtaking," making it easier to schedule time to be back in the District and allowing for more consistency.
Rosendale explained that he is currently sitting on several committees, including the Natural Resources Committee and Veterans Affairs Committee. He is also chairing the Technology Modernization subcommittee, dealing with IT systems and improving electronic health record systems for veterans.
While in the Sidney area, Rosendale said he has spent his time speaking with Sheriff Dynneson, county commissioners and after his meeting with the Sidney Herald, he was off to go talk to a Sidney Middle School Government class.
Before his interview, Rosendale said he had a call with his staff regarding the recent balloon activity. He said that for the first time, he was hearing that when the first balloon that reported over Billings was spotted, reports are showing that there was an attempt to shoot it down and then later called off.
"I still have an incredible list of questions for the Department of Defense on what's going on with these balloons," he said.
Rosendale described the Dept. of Defense as "not being forthright with getting information out" regarding the balloon situation. He also said that he is taking it upon himself to sort out what is happening.
When Rosendale first got word of the first balloon over Billings, he said that he had his staff begin monitoring newsfeeds and Twitter.
"That is unacceptable for me, to have to follow Twitter in order to get information that DoD should be providing me," he said.
Rosendale said he has been promised a secure line to get more information.
"Had it not been, quite frankly, for the people of Montana spotting that first Chinese spy balloon, I don't think the government ever would have told anyone about it. I think they would have let it drift across our country, gather its data, ship it back to China and then I don't think it would have been shot down. I don't think we ever would have heard anything about it," he said.
"When you don't inform the general public of what's really taking place and you have all these voids of information, that vacuum gets filled with information from the general public and it may or may not be accurate," Rosendale said.
Another hot topic for Rosendale has been the debt ceiling, specifically reducing spending. He plans to have a proposal done by May, citing that Washington hasn't produced a budget in four years.
"This Congress is going to develop a budget, and we are going to produce the 12 Appropriations Bills and we will be sending those over to the Senate," Rosendale said.
A more local topic that Rosendale said he's been working on is the recent announcement of Sidney Sugars.
"They've grown beets on my place for the last 20 years so I recognize the financial impact it's going to have to this area," Rosendale said.
Rosendale said that what he's heard by the local agricultural groups are that producers plan to turn to alternative crops. He is grateful that USDA and MSU research labs are developing crops with better yields and less disease problems. He attributes to closure to bad faith efforts by Sidney Sugars to keep the facility in place and treating producers unfairly.
"Before they [Sidney Sugars] leaves this area, we must hold their feet to the fire so that they conduct proper cleanup operations of the site before they just leave," Rosendale said. "If there's any environmental impacts that still exist, we need to hold them accountable so our state and our community isn't saddled with that expense."
As far as loss of employment, Rosendale is hopeful that many people will be able to fill some of the open jobs within Richland County. He does realize that there will be some businesses that suffer, however.
"The farming community sounds like they're prepared to switch over to other crops and they're going to be okay," Rosendale said.