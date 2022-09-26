Grace McPherson, a Junior at Fairview High School and the current Miss Richland County Teen Volunteer, has taken the month of September to shine the spotlight on her S.E.R.V.E. project, Spinal Cord Injury Awareness, including hosting football and volleyball games in which the players and attendees wore green to show their support.
S.E.R.V.E., which stands for “Scholarship, Education, Responsibility, Volunteerism, and Empowerment,” allows young women to volunteer for nonprofit projects that tend to impact the community and surrounding communities, McPherson told the Sidney Herald.
McPherson’s project was inspired by her personal relationship with the family of Jason Cayko, a man who injured his spine in a diving accident in 2007 and died from his injuries the following year. Though she did not know Jason personally, Grace saw the impact his accident had on his friends and family and acknowledged the importance of raising awareness of spinal cord injuries.
When asked what it meant to her to be named Miss Richland County Teen Volunteer, McPherson said, “I want to hold myself accountable to be a responsible member of society…” and find ways to help better her community. With her S.E.R.V.E. project, she hopes to start a conversation in the community regarding spinal cord injuries and use this as a “door opener” to other future awareness projects.
McPherson also hopes to see spinal cord awareness events, such as wearing green in September, spread to other schools in the community. McPherson also has plans for more projects and community involvement.
After high school, McPherson hopes to attend school to become a constitutional lawyer. She also wanted to share a special thanks to the Jason Cayko Memorial Scholarship and the teams and coaches who have been so supportive of her cause.
At the Junior Varsity and Varsity girls volleyball game against MonDak on Tuesday, the 20th of September, McPherson handed out stickers in recognition of her S.E.R.V.E. project and the Jason Cayko Memorial Scholarship. In his honor, Jason’s wife, Jessica, who was also attending the game, started the Jason Cayko Memorial Scholarship and raised funds by hosting the Fairview fireworks show for ten years.
Jessica hopes to see more schools involved in spreading awareness to both the prevalence of spinal cord injuries and overall water safety. Jessica told the Sidney Herald that she “thanks the community for their love, thoughts, and prayers.”
To cap off the evening, the Fairview Warriors took home the 3-0 win against the MonDak Thunder, with both teams exhibiting fantastic energy and communication. The Fairview Warriors also wore green socks to show their support of spinal cord injury awareness.