Grace McPherson and Jessica Cayko pose with the varsity team wearing their green in recognition of spinal cord injury awareness.

Grace McPherson, a Junior at Fairview High School and the current Miss Richland County Teen Volunteer, has taken the month of September to shine the spotlight on her S.E.R.V.E. project, Spinal Cord Injury Awareness, including hosting football and volleyball games in which the players and attendees wore green to show their support.

S.E.R.V.E., which stands for “Scholarship, Education, Responsibility, Volunteerism, and Empowerment,” allows young women to volunteer for nonprofit projects that tend to impact the community and surrounding communities, McPherson told the Sidney Herald.



