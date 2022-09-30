Teresa Nollmeyer of Savage, Suzanne Wollman, Rita Hanley and Jan Kruger have had bragging rights in the past by winning the people’s choice salsa contest during Harvestfest & Junkapalooza. Who will the people pick this year in the blind taste test? There are three categories to enter: traditional fresh, traditional canned and any other salsa (such as corn or peach salsa which can be canned or fresh.)

To enter the salsa contest Sunday October 9 bring two pints or a quart jar or container of salsa to the midway area by the free stage at the Dawson County Fairgrounds by 12:30. The second pint won’t be opened unless needed. People will get to taste the entries with tortilla chips donated by Los Amigos and vote for their favorites in the three category. Certificates, a fall gift and $10 will be awarded to the winners.



