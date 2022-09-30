Teresa Nollmeyer of Savage, Suzanne Wollman, Rita Hanley and Jan Kruger have had bragging rights in the past by winning the people’s choice salsa contest during Harvestfest & Junkapalooza. Who will the people pick this year in the blind taste test? There are three categories to enter: traditional fresh, traditional canned and any other salsa (such as corn or peach salsa which can be canned or fresh.)
To enter the salsa contest Sunday October 9 bring two pints or a quart jar or container of salsa to the midway area by the free stage at the Dawson County Fairgrounds by 12:30. The second pint won’t be opened unless needed. People will get to taste the entries with tortilla chips donated by Los Amigos and vote for their favorites in the three category. Certificates, a fall gift and $10 will be awarded to the winners.
Salsa can be labeled hot, medium or mild with name and phone number on the bottom of the sealed pint jars. Salsa check-in is 12:30 with people judging between 1-3PM on the midway in front of the free stage. Jars are labled with numbers only and no names. Salsa winners will be announced by 3:30 on the free stage when Kenny Slagsvold and friends are performing. Erica Doss is chairing the salsa contest. Everyone gets their containers back so plan to enter. It is a great year for tomatoes.
Bragging rights of being a winner go on for a year.
Attendees can also make butter with Fayette Miller at the Frontier Gateway Museum booth. People are encouraged to bring apples and containers to use the apple cider press. It can be rented from the Farm to table Store for $10 other days but during Harvestfest, you don’t have to clean it. The taste is amazing.
Enjoy hayrides, pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, farmers market and 75 unique and vintage shopping and food vendors. All this is included in the price of admission to the fairgrounds, $5, age ten and under free.