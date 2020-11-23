Five years ago Reynolds Marketing Director Libby Berndt was looking for someone to help her put on a Fun Run to raise funds for Gifts from the Heart.
That’s how Megan Garza, a member of the Sidney Run Club, became involved with an event that is now five years old in the community, and still running strong.
The deal Berndt made with Garza was simple. Reynolds would invite Santa and take care of refreshments, if Garza could help build the designated route and help connect the dots for support of the race among members of the Sidney Run Club.
That has been a formula for success over the last five years, with the race growing a little each year. Last year, the Santa Fun Run hosted almost 60 participants, some of them dressed to the Christmas nines in red and green with jingle bells, and others in their ugliest of ugly sweaters.
This year, the event which is set for Dec. 12 is largely the same, though there are a few tweaks for the pandemic.
Santa Claus will still be at the starting line to call the start and get everyone moving for the race, but there will not be photos with Santa after the race. There will, however, still be hot chocolate.
The Santa Fun 5K will start at 10 a.m. MT and the Santa Fun 1 mile will start at 11 a.m. MT.
Another important difference, the T-shirt pickup will now be taking place for five days leading up to the event, so people can get their shirts any day, instead of everyone crowding around all at once the morning of the race.
Because of this, it is extra important to pre-register by the Dec. 5 deadline, otherwise, the shirts cannot be ordered in time. Registration is $25 and may be done online at https://bit.ly/2J18ozS. That site also includes a way to donate to the event even if you don’t plan to run.
A portion of the proceeds go to Gifts from the Heart, an annual drive that helps provide gifts to those in need for the community. Recipients are allowed to choose gifts for a child who resides full time in their home and is under the age of 18.
A third big change is that there is now an option to do the Fun Run in a space and time of your own choosing, if you want to avoid crowds.
Garza said she hopes people will view the race as an opportunity to blow off a little steam in a COVID-compliant event that’s for a worthy community cause.
“I think it’s still important to just get out there,” she said. “The physical activity, the camaraderie of knowing others are doing it, too — (all that) can be very helpful for people for both their mental and their physical health. It’s just great for everyone, especially when cooped up inside during these hard times.”
Sponsors for this event in addition to Reynolds include High Caliber Sports and the Sidney Run the World Club.
Garza said she became involved in the Sidney Run Club after moving back home after college. Her mom was going for a walk or run each day, so Garza started going with her.
She liked it so much, she started going to the Run Club, which will start meeting again on Thursday nights at 6:15 p.m. in the spring in Veterans Park, after the clocks move ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time.
The Sidney Run Club is on Facebook at Sidney Run Club Run the World for those interested in joining the group.