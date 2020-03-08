Santa Run
Spring is upon us, but let's not forget about Gifts from the Heart in December. The Santa Run in 2019, sponsored by Sidney Run Club, Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports, raised $1,270 for the 2020 Gifts from the Heart! From left, Jakki Waller, Gifts from the Heart, accepts the donation from Megan Garza, Sidney Run Club, and Sam Simard, Reynolds Market assistant manager. Not pictured is Sherry Hecker, High Caliber Sports. 
 

